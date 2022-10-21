AN ICONIC former Peel Street pub has been given the green light to be transformed into a burger joint with an "urban vibe" and a side of live DJ music.
Tamworth Regional Council has approved national burger chain Milky Lane's development application (DA) to convert the old Albert hotel into a restaurant.
The estimated cost of the refurbishment, according to the DA, is $890,000 and the chain plans to liven up the place with an artwork on the outside of the building.
As part of the conditions, the final design for the artwork must be submitted to council for the last tick of approval.
Describing itself as a "one-of-a-kind institution where juicy burgers and over-the-top desserts meet amazing cocktails", Milky Lane first launched in 2016.
Aside from their passion for food, the restaurant chain claims to have a "love of hip-hop" and a "strong urban vibe, with show-stopping artwork and local DJs keeping the beats going until late".
The venue will be allowed to operate from 10am to 12am every day except Sunday when it will close at 10pm.
Milky Lane applied for the Liquor and Gaming Authority to grant them a new liquor licence for the Tamworth store in August, but its application is still pending.
Once a live music mecca, the Albert was sold and closed in 2020.
Council has only granted Milky Lane approval to use the ground floor, any future use of the upper level would require separate approval.
Milky Lane operates 11 stores on the east coast and in Canberra, Surfers Paradise and Perth.
The Tamworth store would be the first of its kind in regional Australia.
The Leader contacted Milky Lane for comment.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
