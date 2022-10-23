BIKERS have ditched the black leather jackets for bright pink, raising thousands of dollars as part of a special fundraiser in Tamworth.
More than 40 riders and two trucks took part in the journey from The Pub in West Tamworth to Manilla and back on Saturday.
With much of the region experiencing flooding, there were a few detours, but the rain held off for the majority of the trek, with only a few showers.
Organiser Brendon Clarke told the Leader while attendance was down on previous years, it was a great day.
"We raised $4400, which was a great effort," he said.
"Numbers were down as you would expect with the weather."
READ ALSO:
All funds raised go towards the Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon campaign to raise awareness about breast and gynaecological cancers.
The event was back for the first time since 2019, after a two-year COVID-19 enforced hiatus.
Mr Clarke said it was well supported by the whole community, hopes it will now be able to go ahead annually.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.