A DEDICATED team of crime fighters have hit the streets to back Tamworth police in its latest war on property crime, and have already notched up arrests.
The OSG - or operations support group - started their first shifts in Tamworth and Gunnedah, and after one night, have laid charges.
The squad was called in to tackle the latest spate of property crime which police believe is being fuelled by a groups of juveniles.
"They've had immediate success, and on Tuesday night arrested a man in the street for a possession of a knife among other offences," a spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader.
The team will work hand-in-hand with the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) as well as Oxley detectives who have been leading the charge, together with general duties and the dog squad, to police the latest crime wave.
"Police will be out and about, stopping persons and vehicles and speaking to individuals as part of a proactive operation," the spokesperson said.
"They will do targeted taskings and bail checks to ensure persons of interest are complying with court orders and staying out of trouble.
READ ALSO:
"This is a region resource and we have enlisted the OSG to combat this recent spike of property crime across Tamworth and Gunnedah."
The OSG squad - which includes officers stationed from across the Western Region - are trained in public order and riot response, as well as search and rescue, and will spend the week policing Tamworth and Gunnedah.
"If you're out late at night or the early hours of the morning wearing hoodies, wearing masks and disguises, or sunglasses, and wearing gloves, then police will stop you," the spokesperson said.
"Police make no apologies for a tough response because this offending must stop."
It comes amid several arrests overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Oxley police confirmed two 15-year-old boys as well as a 16-year-old were arrested in Gunnedah.
"Those juveniles have been charged with aggravated break-and-enter and stolen motor vehicle offences," the Oxley spokesperson said.
"The Proactive Crime Team and Oxley detectives arrested those three young persons in Gunnedah on Wednesday and that is a result of offences alleged to have been committed in Gunnedah when a number of cars were stolen and homes broken into in Gunnedah earlier this week."
The trio remained in custody at Gunnedah Police Station late on Wednesday ahead of a court appearance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.