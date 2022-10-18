A MAN has been charged, accused of a "significant and serious assault" that has left a man in hospital with serious injuries to his face.
Richard Boney, 22, has now been granted bail, accused of bashing a 33-year-old man at a party in Glen Innes in the early hours of October 15.
The assault is alleged to have occurred about 3.30am at a Grovers Lane home, and police said it appears to be domestic violence-related.
Police will allege Boney attacked the 33-year-old man, in what New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman described as a "very significant and serious assault".
"The victim has fairly significant injuries to his face," he said.
"Police were called and the victim was flown to Tamworth hospital in a serious but stable condition, and he remains there.
"It appears a number of parties had been drinking prior to the incident and police have spoken to those witnesses."
Police set up a crime scene at the home and forensic officers combed the property for clues on Saturday.
"A number of exhibits were seized and Inverell detectives have carriage of the matter and made an arrest of a 22-year-old male that day," Detective Chapman said.
"He was bail refused and charged with recklessly cause grievous bodily harm."
Boney spent one night in custody and appeared in an out-of-sessions hearing in Tamworth Local Court and was granted bail with several conditions.
As part of his bail, Boney must live in Armidale and report to police three times-a-week; must not drink alcohol or take drugs; must stay out of trouble; and cannot contact the complainant or witnesses in the case.
He's been ordered to front Glen Innes Local Court later this month.
If found guilty, Boney faces a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.
