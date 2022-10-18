The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Adam Nathan Green and Robert Gregory Waters sentenced after man intimidated, punched in his home on Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The house was on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth. File picture

TWO men could be released with time served after a baseball bat and hunting knife were wielded to intimidate a man in his own home over lost drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.