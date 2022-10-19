A WOMAN is recovering in Tamworth hospital after she was seriously injured in a rollover on a farm on Tuesday night.
The accident occurred on a property at Halls Creek, near Tamworth, just before 7pm.
Emergency services were told the 44-year-old woman was driving an all terrain vehicle (ATV) when she lost control and it rolled, throwing her from the vehicle.
The woman suffered lower limb and pelvic injuries.
Ambulance NSW was called and deployed paramedics to the property, near Manilla.
Due to the woman's injuries, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth was tasked to the scene.
READ ALSO:
The chopper's critical care medical team treated the woman at the scene and stabilised her.
She was then flown to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition for emergency treatment.
The mission was one of two overnight for the chopper after the service was deployed to Inverell.
About 2.15am on Wednesday, the chopper was called to after a 90-year-old man suffered a "serious life-threatening medical emergency" in the town.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to Inverell hospital where the chopper was waiting.
He was stabilised by the critical care team on board and then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.