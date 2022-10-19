Lights and sirens on the runway at Tamworth Regional Airport signalled a major emergency.
But there was really "no need for alarm" as it was all part of a training exercise involving some of the region's first responders.
The exercise replicated a crash landing and involved the death of a number of passengers, demanding a combined response from local crews.
"The scenario for Undershoot 22 involves a Dash 8 aircraft impacting the ground short of the runway, coming to rest with the cabin separated behind the wings," Tamworth Regional Council said.
"The aircraft has 24 passengers, two pilots and one crew member on board.
"Due to the nature of the impact, loss of life will be high."
READ ALSO
The exercise involved local members of the NSW Police Force, Ambulance Service of NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and Tamworth Regional Council staff.
It's an exercise that must be run at the airport every couple of years "as part of Civil Aviation and Safety Authority requirements," said the Tamworth Regional Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.