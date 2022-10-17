The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Pride Fair Day Puppy Dog Show will see dogs dressed up

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:00am
Local belly dance teacher Rita Fisher dressed her dog up in spirit of the Pride Fair Day Puppy Dog Show run by drag queen Missy Sparkles. Picture by Peter Hardin

LOCAL dogs are being called to fetch their best outfits and strut down the runway while a drag queen does a rendition of Shania Twain's 'From This Moment On'.

