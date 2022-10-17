LOCAL dogs are being called to fetch their best outfits and strut down the runway while a drag queen does a rendition of Shania Twain's 'From This Moment On'.
"It's a song that can connect with people that are lonely, that have their dogs that are their companion in life," drag queen Missy Sparkles said.
This year's Tamworth Pride Fair Day promises to have something for everyone - including dogs.
The Puppy Dog Show gives canines the chance to win Best Dressed, Cutest Puppy and Best Behaved.
Prizes on offer include 20 kilos of dog food, 1.2 litres of shampoo, a grooming voucher and much more.
Missy Sparkles said it's lucky she's not one of the judges - she would give them each a prize if she could.
"I'm hoping to see some fancy, cute dogs," she said.
"I'm hoping to see a lot of cute puppies."
Applications for entry are welcome on the day, or get in early by visiting the Tamworth Pride Facebook page.
Tamworth Pride Fair Day is an opportunity to reintroduce the LGBTQIA+ population to the community after COVID put a stop to their events, coordinator Kyle Kash said.
"We know there's going to be a university campus that is being built, and all sorts of projects that have been run by the council," he said.
"We want to lay the foundations for that for the community to be ready to accept a whole bunch of diverse people coming into the area."
Pride Fair Day will be held at Bicentennial Park on Saturday 29 October.
