The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Winterbourne Wind proposes Thunderbolts Way heavy vehicle access route

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
May 7 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winterbourne Wind is proposing to re-route the heavy vehicle transport access from the Oxley Highway to Thunderbolts Way, between Uralla and Walcha. Picture from file.
Winterbourne Wind is proposing to re-route the heavy vehicle transport access from the Oxley Highway to Thunderbolts Way, between Uralla and Walcha. Picture from file.

Winterbourne Wind are proposing to re route the heavy vehicle transport access from the Oxley highway to Thunderbolts Way .

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.