Not so Bonza outcome for regional airports

By Kylie King - Chair, Regional Capitals Australia
May 7 2024 - 5:30am
Kylie King - Chair, Regional Capitals Australia. Picture supplied.
In the wake of the news that Bonza has moved to voluntary administration, Regional Capitals Australia is renewing our calls for the federal government to recognise the vulnerability of regional aviation and heed the warning of ongoing challenges to the viability of regional airports.

