The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mary Help of Christians Church offers HOPe, meal to city's most needy in new South Tamworth soup kitchen

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 4 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deacon Paul Manvell shows off some of the preparations for this Wednesday's soup kitchen at the Mary Help of Christians Church. Picture by Andrew Messenger

A South Tamworth Catholic church is helping to bring HOPe to the city's most vulnerable, homeless citizens, kicking off a new soup kitchen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.