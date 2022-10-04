A man has been charged with driving what police have described as a vehicle with MacGyver-type modifications in Armidale, while allegedly under the influence of drugs.
The 25-year-old was in the mud-splattered ute with its door held on by a strap, several headlights and the windows smashed, and all tyres defective, police said.
Highway patrol officers spotted the car and stopped him on Canambe Street in Armidale about 10:15am on Saturday.
After speaking with the driver, they conducted a roadside drugs test
Police said he tested positive to methamphetamine before being arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station where a second test confirmed the earlier result.
The man was slapped with a 24-hour prohibition notice with further action to be taken once the secondary test is analysed, police said.
"What's one thing you shouldn't do if you're trying to avoid police because you have methamphetamine in your system?" police said.
"Drive a very unsafe vehicle to get their attention."
The driver was issued with a penalty notice for using an unsafe vehicle on the road. The vehicle has been towed and issued a defect notice.
