THREE people have been rushed to hospital including a man who was trapped in a two-car crash on Thursday morning.
Emergency services including paramedics, police and fire crews were called to the Newell Highway, near the Pilliga, just before 8am after reports two cars had collided.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Kerringle Road, about 60km south of Narrabri, and forced the closure of the highway as emergency services worked to help the patients at the scene.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said paramedics arrived on scene to find one man trapped in his vehicle.
READ ALSO:
Together with rescuers they worked to free the man from the wreckage.
He was treated at the scene for lower leg injuries, the spokesperson confirmed.
Due to the nature of his injuries, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Tamworth to the scene and the chopper's critical care medical team assessed the patient.
He was then flown to Tamworth hospital and was believed to be in a serious condition.
Two other patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries by paramedics.
Both were then transported by road ambulance to Narrabri hospital. Both were in a stable condition.
The highway reopened shortly after 10am, after the scene was cleared.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.