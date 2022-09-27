The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Heavy rain pushes dams in the Tamworth region to overflow leading to further flood risk

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chaffey Dam is more than full. Picture by Gareth Gardner

WET WEATHER has been hanging around and caused dams across the region to overflow, as the state water authority works to make space for more rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.