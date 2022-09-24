A CYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital after being found unconscious on the side of the road in the New England.
The man, who paramedics believe is aged in his 50s, was found by passersby on Saturday morning near Uralla.
Ambulance NSW said paramedics were deployed to Enmore Road near Dangars Falls after reports a cyclist had been injured in a fall.
Passersby raised the alarm when they found the man unconscious with serious injuries.
Due to the nature of the injuries, paramedics called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth.
The chopper was tasked about 10.45am to the scene, and the helicopter's critical care medical team on board assessed the patient and treated him for multiple injuries.
The rider was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment.
The chopper service said the man was in a serious condition.
An investigation is under way now into how the man suffered his injuries.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
