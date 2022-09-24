The Northern Daily Leader
Breaking

Cyclist seriously injured after being found unconscious on Enmore Road near Dangars Falls

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 24 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on scene near Uralla on Saturday morning with paramedics. Picture by WRHS

A CYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital after being found unconscious on the side of the road in the New England.

