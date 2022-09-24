The Leader is all over Saturday's Premier Division grand finals.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates of the women's grand final between OVA White and North Companions Black. Kick-off is 2.30pm.
That will be followed at 5pm by the reserve-grade grand final between OVA and Moore Creek.
Read more:
At 7.30pm OVA and Northies will meet in the first-grade showpiece clash.
Match reports, galleries and videos will be online soon after each match.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
