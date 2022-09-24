The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Live

Weekend Wanderer: the Leader's live scores of the soccer grand finals | September 24

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 24 2022 - 5:43am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Companions Black celebrate one of their six first-half goals against OVA White at Scully Park on Saturday. They led 6-0 at half-time. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The Leader is all over Saturday's Premier Division grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.