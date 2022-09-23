VOLUNTEERS responsible for looking after a local memorial hall are "shocked" at council's plans to take over the facility, and dump the committee.
Tamworth Regional Council has proposed dissolving the Kootingal War Memorial Hall Committee - a Section 355 committee first established in 2008 - and taking over its assets.
Kootingal War Memorial Hall chairperson Pam Crayn told the Leader the committee had received no communication from council about the proposal.
"If they vote for us to be dissolved because of a redevelopment that is only going to take a short period of time, it opens up the doors for them to get rid of every 355 committee," she said.
"We are volunteers looking after community assets, and we put in a lot of time and effort to do that, and all they want to do is get rid of the 355 section of the council."
In a report going to council at Tuesday night's meeting, Director Liveable Communities Gina Vereker recommends council dissolves the committee due to the commencement of major works at the hall in the coming months.
"...it will be necessary for council to assume full control and have unfettered access to the hall," she wrote.
"Consequently, it is considered that the Committee will not be in a position to fulfill its function in the lead up to and during the construction period and therefore it is appropriate that the Kootingal War Memorial Hall Committee be dissolved and that council assume the full management and operation."
READ ALSO:
The committee has previously fought against the redevelopment.
Ms Crayn said the hall is regularly used for a variety of activities from dances and birthday parties to church services.
"If council take this over and we don't get it back, the hire of the hall would be so expensive people wouldn't be able to hire it, and it would be a lot harder for the community to use the hall," she said.
If the motion passes, the committee will be given seven days to remove all items from the hall, and all future bookings would go through council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.