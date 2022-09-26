CRISIS accommodation for more women and children is one step closer after a community fundraising event.
Jobs Australia has pledged to build a second cottage for domestic violence victims in Gunnedah, after opening its first crisis house earlier this year.
Jobs Australia community support coordinator Tracey Reid, said the need for a second cottage was to meet a devastating demand.
"We've still got one woman dying [from domestic violence] in the country each week," she said.
It's just not changing, it's just dreadful."
The proposal for the existing cottage was put forward two years ago, when Gunnedah's reported rate of domestic violence was twice the state average.
The existing cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, meaning two families can stay at the cottage at the same time, but Ms Reid said they prefer to house just one.
"Having two separate cottages we feel is far more suitable for women," she said.
"So they can be in an environment to care for their children and not have to share with other families."
The second cottage will have only two bedrooms.
Jobs Australia will require $200,000 to construct the new cottage, which has been helped by donations from the recent charity ball.
Ms Reid said about $50,000 was raised from the ball, which 246 people attended.
"People are really stepping up, I can't believe the amount of donations," she said.
"I get quite overwhelmed with the community support."
A high tea, plant sale and golf day have also been held this year to help raise funds.
Around $60,000 has been raised all up.
Ms Reid said although the events were about raising money, she thought it was also a great way to educate the community.
"It's raising awareness that this is in our community and it is in rural communities," she said.
"We all need to be that little bit aware.
"If you notice something you should speak up, you can help in small ways to stop this."
It is hoped by this time next year, Jobs Australia will have raised enough money to start building the second cottage.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
