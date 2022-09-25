AS Tamworth's population continues to grow, the mayor believes a southern bypass is the mostly likely solution to constant traffic chaos in the city caused by flooding.
However, the state's transport authority says a bypass would not be viable for "many years".
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told the Leader that building flood-proof access to Calala or within the CBD is too expensive, and not achievable for council.
Instead, he would like to see Transport for NSW build a southern bypass off the New England Highway along Burgmanns Lane with a bridge, creating flood-proof access for Calala residents.
"If we did the southern bypass it would be many millions of dollars, council could never afford that, it would have to be Transport for NSW," he said.
Council is planning to grow the city to 100,000 people by 2041, and Cr Webb said a solution is needed sooner rather than later.
Just last week, flooding caused traffic chaos around town with residents reporting a trip from Calala into the CBD taking up to an hour.
READ ALSO:
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Leader it's working in partnership with council to develop an Integrated Transport Plan for the city, but a southern bypass would be years away.
"The idea for a future southern bypass has been suggested by council as part of long-term planning discussions," the spokesperson said.
"As a major regional centre, Tamworth is a key destination and the majority of trips are looking to access Tamworth for business, recreation, health or education.
"Currently, little of the traffic entering Tamworth is just passing through and, as such, a southern bypass of the New England Highway is not likely to be viable for many years."
The mayor would like to see the bypass built but he admitted it's probably a long way off.
"Of course at the moment, there are more pressing needs than seeing some sections cut off," he said.
"I know people in Calala will say 'well we don't want to be cut off' and I don't think we want them to be cut off either.
"But the only access routes that we've considered in the past few years between Tamworth and Calala would have been across the floodplain, and none were going to be flood-proof, and they were going to be very, very expensive."
Priorities within the Integrated Transport Plan include unlocking congestion on Goonoo Goonoo Road and Manilla Road, enhancing and extending "the place values of the CBD" and providing a northern freight connection to access the airport and intermodal precinct.
Council is also assessing traffic lights at Calala and Scott Road to try and help with the traffic flow.
Council's manager of infrastructure and works, Murray Russell, said the bypass won't happen in the short term.
"People would be familiar with places like Scone that have had a bypass put in place and those roads managed by the state are built to a very high standard," he said.
"They would obviously be established at a high level of flood immunity, and if and when that eventually happens that would obviously be very beneficial for the residents of Calala that occasionally get isolated."
Mr Russell said there was no need to consider raising Scott Road.
"What people need to recognise is that the city is actually well served by Bridge Street," he said. "Bridge Street rarely cuts off."
But residents should minimise their travel when two of the three roads are closed, Mr Russell said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.