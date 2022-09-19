FLOOD waters in Gunnedah have put residents on the "back foot" as the town braces for more rain.
After the Namoi River peaked at 8.16m at about 5:45am on Sunday morning, houses, properties and businesses were inundated with flood water following heavy rain which hit the town on Thursday.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said despite damage assessments being ongoing, the flooding was a huge blow to the town's roads.
"We're still trying to do the best we can to get our roads in good order," he said.
Cr Chaffey said the road network was still recovering from the previous two flooding events.
"This one has really put us back on our back feet again," he said.
READ ALSO:
Gravel roads have been the most affected with residents reporting "quite significant" damage, Cr Chaffey said.
"For us at council we need to get the road network back and operational for people to go about their lives," he said.
"Whether they are a primary producer or travelling through the Shire."
State Emergency Services told the Leader at least four homes had been hit by flood waters on Sunday night.
Flood waters also seeped across land and crops requiring farmers to assess the damage to fences, equipment and infrastructure on their properties.
Rugby fans travelling to Gunnedah on Saturday for the local union finals reported travel times of up to four hours from Tamworth to Gunnedah, after the road was closed at Carroll.
"It wasn't ideal," Cr Chaffey said.
"There were a whole list of things that have been affected in our community because of the rain and the flooding that came afterwards."
Cr Chaffey said the highest priority for council was to help residents and businesses get back on their feet.
"It will take time for us to calculate the damage," he said.
"It's about getting doors back open for everyone.
"Then we'll work out what needs to be done from there."
Since the river peaked on Sunday morning, levels have dropped to 7.91m and remain steady.
But Cr Chaffey said it was difficult to clean up and repair damage with more rain expected this week.
"It's difficult to look too far forward more than just the next fortnight with the rain that's forecasted," he said.
"The creeks, the river, the dams are sodden, everything's sodden.
"So any rain that comes now has to flow, I expect if the forecasts are correct we could be expecting more flooding shortly."
Information about road closures are regularly being updated on Gunnedah Shire Council's website and Live Traffic NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.