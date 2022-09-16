The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth flooding: two rescued in cars from floodwaters as Peel River inundates roads, sporting fields across Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters cause chaos across Tamworth as Gareth Gardner captured

TWO drivers have been pulled to safety after they became stranded in flooded causeways, while horses and cows have also been rescued in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.