TAMWORTH Regional Council says the main bridge in Tamworth will not close on Friday.
Council has dismissed social media reports that the bridge could close, and the SES said moderate flooding is predicted on Friday morning with the Peel River expected to hit 5.1m.
The SES said low level carparks on either side of the bridge would be inundated with moderate flooding, but the bridge will remain open to traffic. The emergency service does not expect major flooding, or the bridge to be impacted.
Calala Lane has now reopened to traffic with one lane for motorists to get through.
Traffic controls are in place and motorists are urged to take care when driving.
SCOTT Road and Calala Lane in Tamworth have been closed to traffic after the Goonoo Goonoo Creek broke its banks.
Tamworth Regional Council have advised both the major thoroughfares have been shut after they went under water on Friday morning.
The SES has rescued a horse near Calala Lane as more floodwaters spread. Ambulance rescue crews were called to the scene, along with council.
Emergency services were alerted to the animals stranded in floodwaters, after the swollen creek inundated low-lying paddocks.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
Tamworth Buslines said the 436 bus would terminate at Calala Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road until Calala Lane opens. The bus service said there would be no services in Calala while the roads are closed.
"Goonoo Goonoo Creek which closes Calala Lane generally goes down quickly so this should not affect school services this afternoon," the operator said.
Meanwhile, Manilla Road has been reopened with assistance from traffic controllers.
Council is urging motorists to proceed through the road with care.
Higgins Street in Manilla and Williams Street in Barraba are also closed now.
Gunnedah council advised several roads including Rushes Creek Road at Keepit, Orange Grove Road at Keepit Dam and Wandobah Road among others are closed.
The Gap Road at Werris Creek is closed.
Gunnedah council said the Kamilaroi Highway 1km south of Curlewis, and also at Watermark, was open to traffic but with caution because water has covered the road.
More to come.
MANILLA Road is closed in both directions with several more roads now no-go zones after they were swamped with water across Tamworth.
More than 70mm of rain fell across Tamworth overnight and has seen swollen creeks and rivers break their banks, inundating roads and low-lying areas.
Manilla Road is closed in both directions near the Appleby and Davidson's Lane turnoffs.
Wallamore Road, Warral Road are closed and Tamworth Regional Council says at this stage Calala Lane is open to motorists.
It comes after O'Briens Lane between Calala and Nemingha was closed this morning.
Moonbi Gap Road, Davidson's Lane are all closed, along with Daruka Road at Moore Creek.
On the south side of Tamworth, Whitehouse Lane, Burgmann's Lane, and Duri-Dungowan Road are closed with the Goonoo Goonoo Creek breaking its banks in the Whitehouse area.
To the north, the Tilmunda Bridge - off Retreat Road is a no-go area, as well as the Airlie Stock Route Road, Bendemeer Low Level Bridge, Bendemeer Back Road and the Woolbrook Road.
Council said crews are monitoring the situation closely across the city and will provide further updates when rivers and creeks rise or drop.
"Please remember to be safe and never enter floodwaters," a spokesperson said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
