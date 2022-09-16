SOME of Tamworth's main thoroughfares have reopened to traffic as flooding causes chaos across town.
Two of the three bridge crossings into the Tamworth CBD were closed with bumper to bumper traffic on Bridge Street, causing long delays.
Jewry Street remains closed to traffic after the roads went underwater.
Scott Road and O'Briens Lane reopened to traffic shortly after 3pm after floodwaters receded.
Locals have told the Leader a trip from the Calala roundabout on Goonoo Goonoo Road to the Ebsworth Street intersection was taking about 45 minutes. Usually the same trip averages about five minutes.
Motorists can now cross Scott Road which is easing congestion on the Bridge Street crossing.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth police said they had received reports of road rage across the city as the traffic snarl continues.
Officers have responded to reports of heated altercations on the road but are asking motorists to be patient.
Long lines of traffic trying to get to the city centre were reported earlier on Goonoo Goonoo Road, with cars banked back to the Scott Road roundabout.
Ebsworth Street has been closed after the Peel River broke its banks near Gipps Street.
It's closed between Bridge Street and Plain Street, under the viaduct.
Tamworth Buslines said school services will be delayed this afternoon.
The bus operator said there will be delays on most services because of the road closures.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.