The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Flood peak upgraded for Tamworth with moderate flood warning issued for the Peel River | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding takes hold across Tamworth as Leader snapper Gareth Gardner captures

UPDATE: 3.30PM

The weather bureau (BoM) has upgraded the flood peak for Tamworth as more water flows from upstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.