'It just keeps splattering': Battered and busted, Hatch won't stop

Liam Hatch has never been one to make a fuss. Even when he probably should.
So it came as no surprise to those who knew him when, during the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters' win over the Werris Creek Magpies in round four, Hatch finished the game despite a broken nose.
And last Sunday, just two weeks later, he took to the field for Group 4 in the Tri Series - and broke it again.
"Logan [Howard's] knee got me. It just keeps splattering," Hatch said.
The 24-year-old has no hard feelings towards his first grade captain, although that might have something to do with the fact that it is not a new injury.
Hatch has broken his nose several times beforehand, the first of which was through Oztag - "I copped an elbow and it just broke". He got it straightened after the first incident, but has not bothered since then.
"I don't think I'm winning any modelling contests anyway, so I won't worry about it," he joked.
Getting his nose rearranged twice in three weeks didn't dampen the excitement of representing Group 4 for Hatch.
Without much of a background in representative football, he wasn't confident in a call-up. So he didn't hesitate to accept the "really good opportunity" when coach Peter Stevens called.
"I was very happy with the selection," Hatch said.
"It was good to get some recognition there and play with some of the other good players in the group."
Despite the physical punishment he has taken in recent weeks, Hatch will nonetheless turn out for this Saturday's game against the Moree Boars.
Many other players coming off an injury might not be so keen to line up against the 2023 grand finalists, who are renowned as one of the most physically uncompromising teams in Group 4.
But pain has never been a huge deterrent to Hatch, who also finished a 2023 preseason game with a lacerated liver.
"You've just got to try and not let the opposition see you're hurt, make it clear you're not a weak point," he said.
"It's a bit of a mentality to suck it up."
That outlook will serve the Roosters well against the Boars, who, like last year, have begun 2024 undefeated from five games and are once again shaping to be the team to beat.
Kootingal-Moonbi, meanwhile, lost a close game to the Boggabri Kangaroos in their last first grade outing.
However, it does not appear to be weighing too much on their mind.
"We just took Boggy for what it was and didn't look too much further into it," Hatch said.
"We know the assignment this week is a big one, and we've got to switch it on for this week."
