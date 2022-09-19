MAJOR flooding along the Namoi River continues to surround rural properties at Wee Waa, but the town was no longer isolated on Monday.
The State Emergency Service (SES) said renewed river rises are likely along the Namoi River at Wee Waa overnight on Wednesday, with the river expected to peak near 6.90 metres.
The Namoi peaked at 6.86 metres at Wee Waa on Sunday, but had fallen to 6.76 metres with major flooding on Monday afternoon.
Narrabri is on high alert, with the flood peak likely to hit the town on Tuesday evening.
SES spokesperson David Rankine said council had opened the Kamilaroi Highway from Narrabri to Wee Waa meaning "there are no isolation issues at the moment" .
He said there would be renewed peaks for Wee Waa as the floodwaters made their way down the Namoi, but the town was not at risk.
"And more rain means [the roads] could become inundated and see those roads closed and those isolation issues," he said.
READ ALSO:
"There are some remote rural properties that are isolated and we could do those helicopter drops [if it continues]."
Based on past events, the floodwaters could sit idle around Wee Waa for the rest of the week, even without further rain.
"We could see that major level of flooding last for a week," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, which is likely to bring renewed river level rises and flooding to the Peel and Namoi rivers.
The Kamilaroi Highway remained closed in both directions between Gunnedah and Boggabri due to flooding late Monday afternoon.
Northbound traffic can use the Oxley Highway to Coonabarabran, Newell Highway to Narrabri and Kamilaroi Highway to Boggabri.
Southbound diversions from Narrabri via Newell Highway to Coonabarabran, then Oxley Highway to Gunnedah.
The Kamilaroi Highway was also closed between Spring Plains Road and Purcell Avenue east of Wee Waa on Monday afternoon.
Motorists have been urged to use the Newell Highway and Gwydir Highway, adding around 70 minutes extra travel time.
The Kamilaroi Highway from Wee Waa to Burren Junction closed on Monday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.