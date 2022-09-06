The Northern Daily Leader
Bendeemer Hotel owners to pay $3500 to repair room trashed by echidna

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 6 2022 - 8:00am
Bendemeer Hotel cleaner Robbie Lee found the echidna in room eight of the hotel on Monday. Picture supplied

AN unwanted visitor has left a local hotel owner in a prickly situation.

