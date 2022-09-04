The organisers of the Kootingal Country Fair want to level the playing field - literally.
The long-term plan of the Tamworth council's 355 committee is to literally flatten the town's recreation reserve they are responsible for.
Advertisement
At the moment the football field is about 900mm higher at one end than the other, according to committee secretary Kevin Seery.
"We have a 10 year plan to level this totally flat ... the whole lot," he said.
READ MORE:
Thousands showed up to the Kootingal Country Fair, held by the Tamworth council's 355 committee, on Sunday.
It was the first event since 2019, with two planned fairs put off close to the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenny Hawthorne was one of 89 stallholders at the event.
Like the fair itself, her stall raised money for a charity that helps support schools in a remote village in Kenya, Rang'i.
"I came before before COVID, I think it's a great family day," she said.
Mr Seery said the event would raise money not just for the long-term objective of flattened the town's sporting pitch, but short-term projects as well.
This year's money will help boost the town tennis courts and lay concrete for the basketball hoop area. In the past the committee has paid for improved lighting, a stage for performances and more.
"All up that'll cost around 20 grand," he said.
"This is one of our fundraisers, we also do camping during country music; it's our biggest fundraiser."
He estimated the day would raise about $10,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.