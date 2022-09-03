It might have tempered the celebrations a bit, but the weather failed to rain on Gunnedah's parade as the Red Devils secured the first spot in the Central North grand final and their first home decider in over 50 years.
The club haven't hosted the finale since the last time they held the Heath Shield; which you have to go back to 1970 for.
It's been that long a road with grand final appearances since sporadic at best. As it was Saturday was the first time they'd played in a major semi-final in almost 20 years.
The persistent rain made for a bit of a dour struggle but the Red Devils played the game the conditions called for and outplayed Narrabri to triumph 17-nil in front of a still healthy crowd that braved the miserable weather.
"Awesome, it hasn't quite sunk in yet," second rower Tim McDermott said in the immediate aftermath of knowing they are through to the grand final.
But, as he added, there is still "plenty of work to do".
That was something skipper James Perrett and coach Dan Martin also both acknowledged.
"We're very happy. But we know the job's not done, that there's one more game, one more 80 minute performance, that's what we're building for," Perrett said.
They will play either the Blue Boars again or Pirates, depending on who wins the preliminary final next Saturday.
The conditions on Saturday meant they had to play a tighter game than they are probably accustomed to but they showed they could, controlling the breakdown, and territory and possession for much of the contest, and building momentum through penalties, with Perrett landing four penalty goals.
"The conditions forced our hand a bit, we had to take the points when they were on offer," the fullback said.
"In wet weather rugby you get limited opportunities so when they're on you've got to take it."
Emori Waqavulagi provided the only try of the match and a rare moment of magic, the try coming out of nothing really; a clearing kick from the Blue Boars that was touched by McDermott on the follow through and fell to half-back Sam Crane. He smartly found the winger and he did the rest, stepping around three Blue Boars defenders before brushing off another two to give the Red Devils the lead 5-nil.
The Blue Boars had to that point probably had the better of the play but had nothing to show for it, missing two penalties.
As the Red Devils started to get the momentum, Perrett extended their lead to 8-nil with just over five minutes to play in the first half, another penalty in the final minute giving them an 11-nil advantage at half-time.
His third five minutes into the second half made the Blue Boars' task that bit tougher.
When 10 minutes later he nailed his fourth, the Red Devils faithful huddled into the grandstand and under the shelter in front of the clubhouse were daring to dream.
There was still 25 minutes to play then, but the way they were playing and how hard points were to come by, you sensed they were home.
Beaten in the final round two weeks ago by the Blue Boars, Martin was pleased with how they were able to turn around the areas that really hurt them then.
"The lineout didn't work and our scrum didn't fire, and today being wet we needed to rely on that set piece heavily," he said.
"The boys put in a truck load of effort over the last two weeks to right that wrong."
He was also very impressed with their aggression and defence.
GUNNEDAH 17 (Emori Waqavulagi, try, James Perrett 4cons) d NARRABRI 0.
