The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

CNRU major semi-final: Gunnedah to host grand final for first time in over 50 years after 17-nil win over Narrabri

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 3 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It might have tempered the celebrations a bit, but the weather failed to rain on Gunnedah's parade as the Red Devils secured the first spot in the Central North grand final and their first home decider in over 50 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.