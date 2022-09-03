Emori Waqavulagi provided the only try of the match and a rare moment of magic, the try coming out of nothing really; a clearing kick from the Blue Boars that was touched by McDermott on the follow through and fell to half-back Sam Crane. He smartly found the winger and he did the rest, stepping around three Blue Boars defenders before brushing off another two to give the Red Devils the lead 5-nil.

