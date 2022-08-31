A DRIVER has been hit with a $600 fine and time off the road after he was caught three times the legal blood alcohol limit while behind the wheel in a suburban street.
Luke Tobias Purcell was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court for high-range drink driving early this week.
The court heard the 32-year-old was driving in South Tamworth in the early hours of the morning with his high beam headlights shining into oncoming traffic.
Police out patrolling in the Kathleen Street area stopped him for a random breath test about 1:50am on July 30 after his "manner of driving" caught the attention of officers.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston submitted to the court leaving headlights on high beam was an easy mistake to make.
"I've been guilty myself on many occasions, Your Honour," he said.
Purcell was arrested after a positive roadside test and blew 0.150 - the lower limit of the high-range offence - back at Tamworth Police Station.
Mr Johnston detailed the difficult personal circumstances Purcell had been dealing with and said he was seeking support.
Mr Johnston handed up references and a "final reflection" from Purcell.
The court heard he had done the traffic offenders' program.
"It's an error of judgement ... a big error of judgement," Mr Johnston said.
The court heard he was very busy with his work.
"He has five employees who rely on him for ongoing employment," Mr Johnston said.
Magistrate Julie Soars disqualified Purcell's licence for six months and fined him $600.
He must have an interlock device fitted in his vehicle for two years.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
