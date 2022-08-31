The Northern Daily Leader
Luke Tobias Purcell sentenced for high-range drink driving in South Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
The man was sentenced in Tamworth court earlier this week. File picture

A DRIVER has been hit with a $600 fine and time off the road after he was caught three times the legal blood alcohol limit while behind the wheel in a suburban street.

