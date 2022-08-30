A LAWN mowing side hustle was a "silly" reason for a P-plater to get behind the wheel while he was on a five-year driving ban.
Adam John Harris represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced for driving while disqualified.
Advertisement
The court heard it was the second time the 39-year-old had been caught on the road when he wasn't allowed.
"I would admit that for a long time that I have been a little bit reckless on the roads," Harris said.
He told the court he had finished the traffic offenders' program and found it intense.
"It made me think about the risks I have been putting myself, my family and the community through," he said.
Harris told the court he worked full-time and ran an "out-of-hours" lawn mowing business.
He said he had taken matters into his own hands when he was pulled over by highway patrol police in South Tamworth on the evening of June 26.
READ ALSO:
The court heard he had two passengers in the car at the time.
"I decided to take it onto my own account, Your Honour, which was silly," he said.
He assured magistrate Julie Soars that when he did get his licence back - which he acknowledged wouldn't be for a while - he would aim not to come before the court again.
A set of police facts show Harris lost his provisional licence in January this year and wasn't due to get it back until May 2027. The court was told he may be able to appeal that.
Ms Soars acknowledged there was nothing aggravating about the disqualified driving and sentenced Harris to a good behaviour order for 12 months.
She disqualified him from driving for eight months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.