Adam John Harris sentenced for disqualified driving in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
The man was found driving while disqualified. File picture

A LAWN mowing side hustle was a "silly" reason for a P-plater to get behind the wheel while he was on a five-year driving ban.

