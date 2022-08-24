A TAMWORTH man faces life behind bars if found guilty of making a substantial amount of illicit drugs in a home laboratory, after prosecutors confirmed which charges they would press ahead with.
Adam John Wilkins is on strict bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court via a phone call on Wednesday when his matter was able to progress after delays.
Solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court the Crown had locked in a string of serious allegations against the 41-year-old.
Wilkins faces charges of manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity - an offence which carries life imprisonment, if found guilty.
Prosecutors also confirmed two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Charges of possessing a prohibited plant and possessing a prohibited drug were listed as related or back-up allegations.
Mr Passlow confirmed one charge against Wilkins had been dropped.
"So now I adjourn the matter for a case conference to be held," magistrate Julie Soars said.
She asked if lawyers on both sides had set a date for when they could discuss issues in the matter.
"No Your Honour, not yet," Mr Passlow replied.
He said the steps could be taken within the next few weeks and Ms Soars adjourned the matter to October.
She explained to Wilkins what that meant for his case.
"The case conference is to help you decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges against you and discuss any offers that may be made," she told him.
"Okay, appreciate it, thanks," Wilkins said.
Ms Soars continued his bail conditions without change.
The court previously heard telephone intercept material would be included in the large brief of evidence against Wilkins.
Police allegedly uncovered a dimethyltryptamine laboratory and items consistent with drug supply.
The Hazmat squad and specialist chemical operations police officers were called in to dismantle what police described at the time as a "volatile" laboratory.
The operation continued for days as police collected evidence.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
