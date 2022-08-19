AN ICE dealer has been given a chance to turn his life around after he crashed a car near Tamworth and hid a pencil case stuffed with drugs nearby.
Brady Marquett has been behind bars but his defence solicitor told Tamworth Local Court on Friday he could be released into a full-time rehabilitation program.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the 26-year-old bail to go to the facility.
She said he had one of the best reports she had seen and was one of the lucky ones with the backing of family. Marquett's mother was in court to support him.
"This is a really important opportunity," Ms Soars told him via video link.
"These programs are not easy, they do require you to look within.
"Good luck sir, give it your best shot, and remember through the hard times there, people can have incredible success and turn their lives around."
The case was adjourned to next month to check his progress.
Marquett was found and brought before the court earlier this year after he fled hospital with a cannula still in his arm after a car crash on the night of March 10.
Plain clothes police had been travelling behind him near Currabubula before they found his black Holden Captiva crashed in a ditch off Warral Road in West Tamworth.
Police asked Marquett - who was a green P-plater and disqualified from driving at the time - if he was okay.
Officers noticed him pulling at a patch of long grass and a search of the spot revealed a polka dot pencil case stuffed with three golf ball-sized chunks of the drug ice.
A search of the car uncovered an iPhone on the dashboard with an open app showing Marquett had driven more than 350km and had reached a top speed of more than 187km per hour.
He was handcuffed and taken to hospital in an ambulance, but left without consulting a doctor when his arrest was lifted for treatment.
Police investigated his whereabouts and he was charged.
Marquett has pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug; driving disqualified; driving recklessly or furiously; driving under the influence of drugs; and driving with illicit drugs present in his blood.
He will front sentencing at a later date.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
