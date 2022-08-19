The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Brady Marquett bailed to rehabilitation program after crashing car with the drug ice inside in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was granted bail in Tamworth court. Picture from file

AN ICE dealer has been given a chance to turn his life around after he crashed a car near Tamworth and hid a pencil case stuffed with drugs nearby.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.