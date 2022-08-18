ELLIE Sampson will see her favourite childhood board game come to life when she lifts the curtain on Friday.
The school teacher will step into the role of director for the first time as the Tamworth Dramatic Society takes the stage to perform the murder mystery 'Clue'.
Having been an assistant and co-director for the society in previous years, Ms Sampson said she was "honoured" to take the reins.
"When you see a play you like, sometimes you have to be the one driving the project," she said.
"Sometimes that means you can't play the role and you actually have to direct other people into those scenes.
"Being a director you really have to be able to guide people to where you want them to go and you have to take them on that journey with you."
Adapted from the cult-classic film and popular board game, Ms Sampson said the whodunnit, slapstick comedy would leave the crowd in fits of laughter.
"I just hope that everybody who comes feel like they've had a really good night and they've been able to see something funny and enjoy themselves," she said.
"And also recognise the importance of theatre in our community."
The stage show will mark the first production the society has been able to put together in person since 2019.
The Full Monty was performed earlier this year, but COVID-19 forced rehearsals to be held online ahead of opening night.
"This has been the first show that we really haven't had to compromise on," she said.
"It's been really nice to have that sort of sense of normality with this show."
With the society marking 75 years of gracing the stage, the opening night of Clue will also double as a celebration for the cast.
Due to illness, Ms Sampson and president of the society Daniel Gillet missed out on the birthday bonanza held in July.
The show will open on Friday August 19, with the curtain to close on August 27.
Tickets are available through the Capitol Theatre.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
