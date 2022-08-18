A MAN has been flown to Tamworth hospital after a motorbike crash near Gunnedah on Thursday morning.
The crash site on the Oxley Highway bridge near the main entrance to Gunnedah from Tamworth has since been cleared by emergency services after they were first called about 9am.
Live Traffic NSW warns travellers that traffic is still very heavy in the area in both directions and drivers should allow time for delays.
The rider, believed to be a man aged in his 30s, was treated for head, chest and back pain before he was airlifted to Tamworth for further medical help.
The incident came on the third day of the huge multi-day agricultural field event AgQuip.
HIGHWAY traffic on the way into Gunnedah is backed up as a rescue helicopter landed to treat a man who was injured in a motorbike crash.
Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene at the Oxley Highway bridge about 9am on Thursday.
The road crew called in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care team to help treat and stabilise the man for possible injuries to his head, chest and back.
Live Traffic NSW indicated the highway was closed on-and-off as the Westpac chopper landed.
Traffic remained heavy in both directions on the Oxley Highway in the hours after the incident.
Travellers have been encouraged to drive carefully in the area and allow extra travel time.
The crash site is near the main roundabout on the route into and out of Gunnedah from Tamworth, and comes on the third and final day of AgQuip, a huge multi-day field event held in Gunnedah.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
