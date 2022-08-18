The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Oxley Highway traffic heavy near Gunnedah after motorbike rider airlifted to Tamworth on final day of AgQuip

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from WRHS

Update:

A MAN has been flown to Tamworth hospital after a motorbike crash near Gunnedah on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.