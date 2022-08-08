The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Elderly man dies in hospital after Gwydir Highway crash near Glen Innes

By Newsroom
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

AN ELDERLY man has died after a horror highway accident late on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.