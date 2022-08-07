The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association enjoying highest turnout at events since pandemic despite threat of foot-and-mouth disease

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:08am, first published August 7 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALM THE FARM: Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) executive officer Craig Young. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE country's peak body for rodeos and campdrafts is enjoying the highest event turnout it's seen since before the pandemic, despite the threat of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) entering Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.