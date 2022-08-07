Police investigate after young woman dies in single vehicle crash

A 19-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash south of Gunnedah.
Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene at the site, on Spring Ridge Road, Spring Ridge.
At about 10.15pm on Friday, emergency services were called to the scene following reports by a motorist, who had had come across a crashed Toyota Hilux.
Police believe the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop.
A second occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was injured in the accident. He was assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn't require hospitalisation.
The 19-year-old died at the scene.
The crime scene will be examined by specialist forensic police, who have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone who may have information that can assist investigators is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
