A WORLD where women face period poverty is not a world Teagan Porter wants her daughters to grow up in.
The Share The Dignity volunteer is encouraging locals to donate sanitary products to help women around the region live worry free.
"Everybody should have the right to have access to period products," Ms Porter said.
"If you can't afford them you shouldn't have to choose between buying lunch for your kids or period products for yourself."
New and unopened packets of pads, tampons, period undies, menstrual cups and maternity pads can be dropped in the donation bins located at Woolworths Eastpoint, Woolworths Shoppingworld and Southgate Shopping Centre.
"It's something most of us can do when you're doing a shop. Just buy an extra packet and drop it in the box on your way out," Ms Porter said.
With the cost of living on the rise, for many women sanitary products have become a luxury rather than an essential.
"As women we tend to put our children first, where as we need to help each other and share the dignity with other women," Ms Porter said.
The dignity drive is set to run for the entire month of August with Woolworths also opting to donate five cents from each sanitary care product sold during the month to support local community initiatives.
Collected products will then be given to local charities for distribution in the community.
