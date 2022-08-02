THE CALENDAR is filling up in Gunnedah with six events set to reconnect the community.
Throughout the coming months, the town will have something for everyone with free markets, food and cultural festivals penciled in.
First held in 2019, NightQuip Community Night Markets will be the first cab off the rank, kicking off on August 16 at 5:30pm
The night market will fill the main street with music, stalls, food and late night shopping to celebrate the first night of AgQuip.
When the weather warms up in October, Harvest Festival will showcase the town's local growers and producers with a day of food, produce markets, celebrity chefs, entertainment and demonstrations.
Festive spirit will come alive in December for a Christmas street fair with food, markets, entertainments and light displays.
To help you keep cool in the blaring summer sun, an Australia Day Splash event will be held at the Gunnedah Memorial Pool Complex on January 26.
Vintage cars and farm tractors will then take the spotlight as part of the Weeks of Speed Community Street Parade. The parade will be followed by a Show and Shine display of vehicles at the local park.
After an influx on Ukrainian refugees to the region, Gunnedah's Multicultural Harmony Festival will include a focus on Ukranian culture when it returns to Wolseley Park in March next year.
Council will work with the Shire's vibrant multicultural groups to give them a platform to share their languages, cultures, foods, and traditions.
Free transport will also be provided to the Shire's villages to make sure everyone can be a part of the fun.
The jam-packed schedule of events will be made easier after council received $239,651 in funding from the state government.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said the financial assistance would help rebuild the community.
"After two years of lock-downs and uncertainty, it is tremendous to see opportunities for our community to get back together and reconnect with family, friends and neighbours at these much-loved events," Cr Chaffey said.
"Our community can now look forward to a great variety of local events that will be bigger and better than ever before."
Council's community and social planner Debra Hilton, said while the intent of the funding was not to increase visitation this would be an obvious outcome from the events.
"While there are obvious increased economic benefits, the funding is primarily to provide avenues for the Gunnedah Shire community to reconnect locally, and to support local businesses and community groups," she said.
The funding is part of the NSW government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the additional funds would help with the "successful delivery" of all six events.
"This funding also allows the council to engage an external events co-ordinator, ensuring they bring in the expertise they need to ensure events run smoothly," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
