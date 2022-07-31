The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Generous Tamworth locals mean Tamworth Dan Murphy's has raised the second highest amount of all stores in Australia

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nat Bedford and staff at Tamworth Dan Murphy's with their GIVIT box. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth residents have proven themselves to be amongst the most generous in all NSW, as the Dan Murphy's GIVIT winter appeal continues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.