Tamworth residents have proven themselves to be amongst the most generous in all NSW, as the Dan Murphy's GIVIT winter appeal continues.
Gold coin and purchase round-up donations have been joined by raffles to give the fundraising a boost.
Before the final State of Origin game, Dan Murphy's Tamworth Duty Manager Felicity Lofts said they even raffled off a NSW Blues jersey, and have now raised $3500.
Ms Lofts said she's been amazed by how generous country people are.
"Country folk are like no other, and the donations that they keep giving to help someone else in need ... it just needs to be recognised," she said.
"It's been a pleasure to organise to be honest."
This is despite people often being hesitant with donations nowadays, as they want to know for sure where the money is going.
Ms Lofts said their donations so far have gone 100 per cent to GIVIT for the appeal, and some of that is going to local Tamworth organisations.
The local generosity has made the Tamworth store the frontrunner out of all NSW Dan Murphy's stores, and number two in Australia.
Ms Lofts said they're planning to keep up the pace with National GIVIT Day on August 6, when they will roll out sausage sizzles, product sampling, and bake sales to encourage donations.
The main goal of the appeal is to provide essential items helping people to ride-out the winter.
"It will be simple donations ... like the homeless might have a shelter and need five microwaves," Ms Lofts said.
Once the winter appeal is finished, Ms Lofts said they will get started on a mental health appeal going into December.
