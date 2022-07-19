THE first day of a new school term has coincided with a spike in Influenza, flu and COVID-19 cases, forcing the region's public schools to ramp up health safety measures.
Term 3 marks the beginning of "four week health safety blitz" across local schools, NSW Department of Education's director of educational leadership based in Tamworth, Ruythe Dufty said.
But for the first time in a while, COVID isn't the biggest worry.
"I do believe that the flu and respiratory illnesses are just as prevalent as COVID," she said.
"But we know that COVID is circulating, so we're really aware and not hiding from that fact."
A range of ramped-up measures begin from this week, including increased access to free RATs for staff and students, new advice on masks and additional cleaning.
Masks are highly encouraged indoors for staff and visitors, but will be required for staff who interact with students at greater risk of serous illness if they contract COVID.
"For schools with specific purposes, we are requiring our staff and visitors to wear masks. Two of those schools are in Tamworth, one is in Gunnedah and one is in Moree," Ms Dufty said.
More than nine million RAT kits will be distributed over the next week, with an extra 20 million in warehouses.
Day cleaning will also be boosted at schools while students and staff are on-site, with a focus on high-touch areas and other hard surfaces.
Ms Dufty said the additional measures are sensible, but the department is learning to live with COVID the best they can.
"I personally really like the idea of the four week blitz," she said.
"These are things that we've had in place for a while, and we're just saying, 'let's all hang together and know that the winter season is upon us'," she said.
With 99 per cent of staff double vaccinated, Ms Dufty said the department is continuing its strong messaging around vaccinations, and encouraging all staff to get a flu jab.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
