The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Return to school: Four week 'blitz' begins as Tamworth schools ramp up COVID safety measures

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTH SAFETY: NSW Department of Education's director of educational leadership based in Tamworth, Ruythe Dufty. Photo: Peter Hardin

THE first day of a new school term has coincided with a spike in Influenza, flu and COVID-19 cases, forcing the region's public schools to ramp up health safety measures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.