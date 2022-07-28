Food was plentiful and spirits high as throngs of locals made their way to Tamworth Homeless Connect, which has finally returned after a COVID-19 hiatus.
Forty-five different organisations set up in anticipation of a big crowd.
Sure enough tables and chair were quickly swooped upon by people enjoying food, drink, warm clothes, coffee, and an array of other goodies that are far too often far too expensive for many these days.
Expo goer Cheryl Carpenter said she was overjoyed to have access to food that she so often goes without, due to the expense.
"All those vegetables and they're so expensive to buy ... and there's heaps of them here for nothing," she said.
Similar services and supplies have been on offer at past events, but Ms Carpenter said this year there was more than ever.
And despite the competition for space she said they had no trouble finding anything.
"There's more stallholders than we've ever had ... and they're sort of separated. All the people with goods are one side and all the people with services are on the other," she said.
In a space where attendees often also feel the weight of stigma, the layout made people feel welcome according to Ms Carpenter.
People like Robin Stonestreet also took the opportunity to acquire essential documents.
Despite being 70, Ms Stonestreet has never had a birth certificate. She managed to get one for free at Homeless Connect.
"I usually had an extract, but they're not allowed to accept them anymore, so I had to get a birth certificate ... and they're [usually] about $76," she said.
Also on offer was a free barber service, which quickly had it's waiting area overflowing with people.
Despite the demand, the barbers took the time to query each customer on the style they were looking for.
Barber customer Don Craigie - who had a very generous head of hair - said it's certainly a weight off his shoulders.
"When I have to wash it every bloody day I don't like using a hairdryer and it takes a long time to dry," he said.
"I want to take it down to maybe a third of what is there!"
Being a one-stop-shop, Mr Craigie's wife also had the opportunity to collect bags and bags of supplies for their family, including their grandchildren who live with them.
He said this is just not something she would usually be able to do.
"Especially in the current climate of things with the price of food and everything going up, food and everything like that ... I even get a free coffee," he said.
Mr Craigie was also pleased to see that there was a variety of people coming in.
"There's a good turnout here ... a good proportion of people - aboriginal and non-aboriginal people," he said.
The turnout also gave organisers a sense of pride.
Tamworth Family Support Services CEO Belinda Kotris, said people appear to be more comfortable and the stigma seems to have lessened.
"People coming along today and just walking in, feeling as though they're able to access stuff without judgement," she said.
"It really is around no judgements. Everyone is doing it tough at different stages."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
