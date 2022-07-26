A FORMAL strategy to help close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people on a local level has been commended by council, who hopes to lead the way for others to follow.
Tamworth Regional Council will take the first steps towards implementing its own Closing the Gap Strategy and Implementation Plan, put forward by the city's first Indigenous councillor, Marc Sutherland.
The motion was unanimously supported on Tuesday night, and Cr Sutherland said it's all about making sure "we are walking together as a community".
He said council led the way with Blueprint 100, and this would be no different.
"We had a local strategy that we implemented that aligned all forms of government to work towards a common goal," he said.
"This is exactly the same. This is aligning all forms of government in the same direction to achieving better outcomes across our region."
While councils have reconciliation plans, this strategy goes "above and beyond", Cr Sutherland added.
Cr Brooke Southwell commended the "fantastic" strategy that would result in "better outcomes for Aboriginal people".
"The disparity that's been highlighted in closing the gap is shocking," she said.
"It really means that we need to create action and this is what this notice of motion does.
"I think the outcomes for closing the gap are very important. We need to be working as a team for closing the gap outcomes to be achieved.
"What we will be doing is leading the way for other local government areas to follow."
Cr Steve Mears said the strategy is "incredibly important".
"I'm extremely excited that we're going to be a leader in the field and I can't wait to get moving and help those people that need to be helped," he said.
Tamworth is currently one of only two towns where activated Place Based arrangements are being coordinated by a Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations, providing an opportunity for the council to develop the strategy in partnership with the local Indigenous community.
Tamworth council is the first local government in NSW to formally resolve to develop its own Closing the Gap strategy.
The strategy includes five priority areas of reform that align with the National Closing the Gap Strategy, and council will progress to a trial stage once consultation with the community is finalised.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
