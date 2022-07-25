A SMALL school has proved it's full of big thinkers with five creative minds wowing judges in a state-wide education challenge.
A team from Nundle Public School made it to the semi-finals for the Department of Education's Game Changer Challenge, which encourages youth to become globally aware citizens.
The competition was tough, with more than 300 submissions from NSW public schools, Nundle Public School principal Stephen Gadd told the Leader.
Students put their thinking caps on to tackle the global challenge of ensuring healthy lives for all - a theme developed from the United Nations' sustainable development goals.
"The kids had a period of time in class where we worked together to define problems and work through the process. But the ideas that they came up with were all theirs," he said.
"They wanted to develop an App that can be used across multiple devices that would allow people to keep track of their own fitness activities, that they could then share with their friends."
Entries required students to brainstorm ideas in a team and send in a video, with finalists receiving exclusive mentoring and hands-on experience with industry partners, and a chance to win some big prizes.
Mr Gadd said he's proud to see the kids really stepping out of their comfort zones to put in a high quality piece of work.
"I think it's fantastic. In our day and age, we have lots of people that can identify problems, and what's wrong with things," he said.
"But if you're a solutions-based thinker then it stands you in really good stead for being able to say 'well I'm not just going to focus on the problem, I'm also going to focus on being able to fix it'.
"And I think that that's a really valuable skill."
The team consisted of Lincoln Burr, Sebastian Denton, Jasmine Brennan, Indi Schofield and Eric Robinson.
Two Nundle teams entered, but only one made it through to the semi-finals, which will take place during Term 3, with the grand final scheduled for Term 4.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
