THEY might have got a shock when they looked in the mirror, but two brave ladies said losing their locks was worth it.
Can Assist volunteers Sharon Henry and Jill Grey have gone under the clippers to raise money for local cancer patients.
Ms Henry, who has been volunteering with the group for three years, said Can Assist helps patients cover the cost for necessities like fuel, food, accommodation and electricity.
"It could be anything. It's just nice to know that it's going to help them," she said.
"That's why we work so hard. We love doing it."
The pair managed to raise $2500, beating their original target by $500.
Ms Grey, who lost her father to cancer, said the main hurdles faced by patients in the Tamworth region were travel and accommodation.
"Because we service such a big area if someone has to drive in for their cancer appointment and they don't have the fuel we can help them with fuel vouchers," she said.
"Anything to make it a little bit easier for them."
The volunteer group helped 23 patients make ends meet last month.
Ms Grey said she expected to see more people reach out for help as the cost of living continues to sky rocket.
Rocking a shorter look, Ms Grey said she would get used to the haircut but she was glad she went through with the chop.
"It was a very easy decision. It's so we could raise enough money to support as many cancer patients as we could," she said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
