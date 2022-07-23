TO PAY tribute to keeping it in the family for 60 years, the Pursehouses have recreated the workhorse vehicle of the early days of the business in Werris Creek.
Today, 19 Pursehouse Rural branches operate in Northern NSW, the Darling Downs and up to the Queensland Central Coast,
Advertisement
The continuous success in the Northwest over 60 years has heavily influenced the philosophy and operating principles of the branches in other regions, Scott Pursehouse told Country Leader.
"The Northwest region is our heartland," he said.
"This is where our roots are deepest.
"It's also where we live and where we operate our own family farms, it's not just where we do business."
READ MORE:
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pursehouse Rural business, the family imported a 1951 Chevrolet 3100 'pickup' from Texas, USA - the correct make and model to match the original green Chevrolet purchased by Fred Pursehouse many years ago.
In the 1950s, the business commenced as a grocer and general store.
The Pursehouse brothers said Werris Creek was an ever-moving hive of activity, which the grocery and rural supply store lay at the heart of. It was one of the first self-service supermarket stores outside of Sydney and Newcastle.
Trips to Sydney were a regular feature of working life for the Pursehouse family and the journey took up to nine hours in the truck, down the dusty Putty Road for 230km.
By 1962, the ag supply side of the business outgrew the general store and the business grew into a dedicated agricultural distribution business.
The original premises in Werris Creek was bursting at the seams so the company opened a larger store at Quirindi.
The farming industry has changed drastically over the years and the business has grown exponentially, but the Pursehouses said the way they do business hasn't changed.
"Our philosophy and business plan hasn't changed a great deal in the last 60 years," Mr Pursehouse said.
"We continue to sell high quality products and high quality service, and continue to take on growth opportunities where they make sense."
The family is proud to have grown Pursehouse Rural in terms of profit, increasing their branches across NSW and QLD, and still remaining a family influenced business.
"The agricultural supply industry in Australia is highly competitive, and predominately owned by large corporations," Scott Pursehouse said.
Advertisement
"We have always put our customers first and it gives us great satisfaction that we've been dealing with a lot of farming businesses for three and four generations.
"We are excited about the future of farming and the role we play in the lives of our farming customers."
He said embracing change and promoting new technology has always been at the forefront of the business.
The role of technology and innovation in farming has played a significant role and the trend is accelerating, with drone and satellite technology starting to play a larger role in farm management, he said.
"Farming also operates in a dynamic environment of variable weather patterns and changing regulations," he said.
"We are all aware of the need for both economic and environmental sustainability and farming practices to continue to innovate to ensure farming is sustainable on these terms."
Advertisement
Mr Pursehouse said as farm sizes grew, new means of applying fertiliser and seed were required.
"We were pioneers in the use of larger trucks for the delivery of ground spray services," he said.
"We've always been quick to listen to our customers and ensure we are on the leading edge of innovation and change.
"To ensure they can get the best results, both in terms of sustainability and yield, from their farming enterprise."
The Pursehouse family are farmers themselves.
"The business has stayed in family hands because we have a passion for what we do - we are passionate about farms and farming."
Advertisement
"The Pursehouse family are also second generation farmers, and the third generation is now growing up on our farms with a view that they will eventually take over operations.
"Having a vision and a succession plan is critical in both farming and business, if you want a family enterprise to endure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.