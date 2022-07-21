STEVEN Wall's fuel costs have gone up like most, but there's another reason why the news he'd won $500 worth came at the perfect time.
The 55-year-old got married in 2020 and hasn't been able to go on honeymoon with his wife because of COVID restrictions.
Advertisement
The couple are planning to finally drive up to Cairns to celebrate their union in September.
READ MORE:
Mr Wall spotted the opportunity for free fuel in ACM's most recent fuel giveaway, and thought he'd give it a go.
He said he was excited when he was told that he had won, from thousands of entries to the competition.
"It's actually coming at a really good time," he said.
The couple plan to spend three weeks at a resort in Port Douglas and enjoy some quality time together.
He expects it to be a great trip with the $500 fuel card being put to good use to help pay for the journey.
"We got married in 2020, but we haven't been able to go over the border for the last couple of years," he said.
"But this one, we should be right to go.
"Providing the borders stay open, which I don't think will be a problem, we'll be able to go this year."
Mr Wall works in the dispatch area of farm supplies, packing and loading trucks.
Like most of us, he has felt the sting of rising prices to keep the engine running.
"Our budget for our fuel has gone up a bit now," he said.
"This is just going to help out a great deal.
"It'll be coming to good use."
It's the second time ACM has run the competition.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.