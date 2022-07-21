The death in Tamworth recently (19/07/2022), of Dr Barrie Brennan, marks yet another break with the early years of Country Music Capital and with the University of New England's Tamworth Office.
While no fanatical country music enthusiast Barrie spent a large part of his adult life, serving as a valued member of the Australian Country Music Foundation Board.(ACMF Inc.)
An expert on distance and continuing education, Barrie joined the University of New England when it's Tamworth office in the historic School of Arts in Bridge St. was being set up by Director Campbell Howard, in early 1973. He retired in 1999.
In 2016 Barrie saw his own book on adult and extension education, published by the international Springer organisation.
It was called Continuing Professional Education in Australia A Tale of Missed Opportunities.
At the same time Barrie and Helen arrived in Tamworth, Radio 2TM was planning the Golden Guitar Awards, and one of their requirements was an independent auditor who could over see nominations and judging systems.
Barrie, a conscientious, young, former English teacher and academic filled the role perfectly, and for the next 20 odd years the Awards carried the proud statement, "Audited by the University of New England".
As Barrie became more involved with the ACMF Board, his role expanded.
He became the person who wrote the many funding applications and he took on the organisation of the ACMF Literary Awards as well as an on-going role helping to build and run the C.M. Hall of Fame.
After so many decades on the ACMF Board and the U.N.E there are many tributes pouring in for Dr Brennan.
The long-time Chairman of the ACMF Board, Eric Scott, praised Barrie's intellectual involvement in ACMF Matters.
"He often brought a different perspective to our discussions. He was also a lovely, wise, courteous man and we will all miss him."
Barrie who was active in many areas of community life, was the charter president of Peel Apex and the inaugural president of Tamworth U3A.
Prior to coming to Tamworth Barrie taught English and History at Grenfell and Gilgandra.
Barrie is survived by his wife Helen (also well known in Tamworth and Armidale for her work on the antique fairs) their daughters, Margaret and Jane and sons Phillip and Ian, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Barrie Brennan will be remembered by family and friends, with a funeral to be held on Wednesday, July 27 at the Southside Uniting Church, and then the Tamworth Lawn Cemetery.
