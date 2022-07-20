The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Woman taken to Tamworth hospital after reports car hit pedestrian on Warral Road in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMERGENCY: A woman was hit by a car in West Tamworth. Photo: File

A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital for treatment for possible spinal injuries after reports she was struck by a car in Tamworth on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.