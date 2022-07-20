A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital for treatment for possible spinal injuries after reports she was struck by a car in Tamworth on Wednesday afternoon.
Ambulance NSW paramedics were urgently called to Warral Road in West Tamworth about 2:30pm.
Advertisement
Three road crews were deployed to treat a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, for the multiple injuries she sustained in the crash.
READ ALSO:
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed the woman was treated at the scene for suspected spinal injuries, as well as for pains in her back, arm and hip.
The woman was taken to Tamworth hospital for further medical help.
She was in a stable condition at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.